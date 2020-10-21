One injured, three unharmed in East Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire in East Knoxville just after midnight on Wednesday.
Crews responded to a report of a house fire in the 2500 block of Parkview Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters arrived to see flames coming from the two-story, wood-framed residential structure.
After forcing entry, crews found one victim overcome by smoke. The victim received medical treatment on site before being transported to the hospital. Three others living in the sub rental unit were able to escape without injury.
The cause of the fire is being investigated. The American Red Cross will assist the victims.
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
- Everyone in US gets a free taco after stolen base in Game 1 of World Series
- Parents of 545 children separated at border can’t be found, court-appointed lawyers say
- TINY TWINS: Baton Rouge parents welcome second set of identical twins, “This only happens every 15 years”
- Here’s what 2020 did to the list of most popular baby names
- Breast oncologist breaks down myths, prevention and tell-tale signs