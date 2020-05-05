One killed, another injured in Athens apartment complex shooting

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at an Athens apartment complex early Tuesday.

The Athens Police Department responded to a shooting at a fatal shooting at Clem Jones Housing Complex on Walker Street just after midnight Tuesday.

A female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man injured in the shooting, identified as Tremon Hall, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are searching for two men believed to be driving a dark-colored newer model Dodge truck.

If you have any information about the shooting you are urged to contact the Athens Police Department at 423-745-32-22.