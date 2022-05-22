KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An apartment fire in East Knoxville has led to at least one death.

At 8:04 a.m., the Knoxville Fire Department was sent out to a fire at the Woodview Apartments on Edgewood Ave. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from a downstairs apartment and a fire was found in the front room of the apartment. While extinguishing the fire, a KFD spokesperson shared that firefighters found a body in a recliner.

The damage left by the fire and smoke is moderate in the apartment where the fire began according to KFD. In addition, surrounding apartments suffered minor smoke damage.

Knoxville Fire Department investigators along the Knoxville Police Department VCU are investigating the death. A KFD spokesperson shared that based on the preliminary investigation, foul play is not suspected at this time.