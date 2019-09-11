One killed in East Knoxville shooting

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating an East Knoxville shooting that left one man dead.

KPD responded to reports of a shooting in the 3800 block of Selma Avenue just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. A 21-year-old man was found dead at the scene upon arrival.

After canvassing the area, officers located shell casings in the roadway, suggesting the incident was the result of a drive-by shooting.

There are currently no suspects in custody.

A homicide investigation is underway by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.