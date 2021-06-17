One killed in Knoxville I-40 crash that shut down roadway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police have confirmed one person was killed in a multivehicle crash that shut down I-40 near Knoxville in both directions for several hours Wednesday.

Emergency personnel responded to a crash with injuries in both directions of I-40 near Strawberry Plains Pike Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. According to a preliminary report, investigators say a westbound vehicle crossed over the center median and struck a westbound vehicle. The vehicle that crossed over was then struck by an eastbound tractor-trailer, both of which caught fire following the collision.

The driver of the vehicle which crossed over into the westbound lanes was pronounced dead at the scene. Two occupants of the first westbound vehicle that was struck suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to UT Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

No other details have been released.

All of the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-40 were closed as emergency responders worked to clear the scene. All lanes reopened at approximately 12:30 a.m.