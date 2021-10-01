MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WATE) – An investigation is underway in Middlesboro, Kentucky after one person was killed in an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. Thursday in the Polly Hollow community.

Bell County Deputy Coroner Don Horten identified the victim to WRIL as 41-year-old Daniel Ledford.

The Kentucky State Police have been requested to investigate the shooting.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort.