One killed in Morgan County shooting

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – One man was shot and killed in the Oakdale area of Morgan County on Friday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred off of Camp Austin Road near Oakdale around 9 pm. Friday. The identity of the victim is pending official confirmation and an autopsy.

Ninth Judicial District Attorney Russell Johnson confirmed a suspect in the shooting is cooperating with investigators. He also confirmed the victim was inside his vehicle on the suspect’s property when he was fatally shot.

