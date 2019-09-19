One killed in North Knoxville shooting

Knoxville police are investigating after one woman was killed in a North Knoxville shooting Thursday.

KPD officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1700 block of Edgewood Avenue just after noon Thursday to find a woman killed as a result of a gunshot wound.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

At this time, KPD is not looking for any suspects. Circumstances of the incident are under investigation by KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.