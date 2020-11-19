One killed in Western Avenue crash, Knoxville Police confirm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police have confirmed one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Western Avenue late Wednesday.

Officers responded to a two-car crash on Western Avenue at Ailor Avenue just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. A passenger in one of the cars involved was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed Thursday morning.

Based on a preliminary investigation, a Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound on Western Avenue entered an intersection to turn on to Ailor Avenue when it collided with a Kia Forte traveling in the opposite direction.

The passenger of the Kia was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Silverado was transported to the UT Medical Center with serious injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

The identification of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.