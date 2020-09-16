One killed, one critically injured in crash on Martin Mill Pike in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal two-car accident.

Knox County deputies responded to a crash on Martin Mill Pike at Mount Vista Drive just after 10:30 p.m. Monday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to the hospital with what police believe to be critical injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Dispatch said Martin Mill Pike remains closed as they work to clean up the scene.