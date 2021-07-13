One killed, two injured in collapse at Knox County mine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One miner was killed and two other miners were injured in a collapse at a mine in Knox County Tuesday afternoon.

Rural Metro Fire, Knox County Rescue, and American Medical Response responded to the Nyrstar Mine in Mascot on Tuesday. Rural Metro spokesperson Jeff Bagwell confirmed one person was killed in the collapse.

Two injured workers were brought to the surface by mine rescue personnel. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The conditions of the injured miners were not immediately available.

Nyrstar operates a processing plant and three underground zinc mines in East Tennessee: Young, Coy and Immel. The three mines are located in and around Knox and Jefferson Counties.

The collapse Tuesday marks the second death at the Immel Mine this year. Cody Maggard, a 26-year-old underground chute puller, was fatally injured at the Immel Mine on February 22.

Brandon Roski, 35, was killed at the Young Mine in Jefferson County on May 18.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration will conduct an investigation.

