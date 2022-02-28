KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Soccer upstart One Knoxville Sporting Club has added five players with local ties to their roster ahead of the team’s inaugural USL League Two season.

As the team continues to ramp up for the kickoff of their first-ever season on May 14, One Knoxville has announced more than 20 players from around the world that will fight to make the playoffs out of USL League Two’s Deep South Division.

On Monday, the team announced the addition of five players who played high school soccer in Knoxville.

Wyatt Brace – Goalkeeper

The youngest player on the roster is Wyatt Brace, a senior at West High School here in Knoxville. He’s the latest goalkeeper to emerge from West’s soccer program. Two former West keepers, Jake Spirko and Ethan Laing, recently signed to play college soccer at Milligan and Tennessee Wesleyan, respectively.

Cameron Fowler – Forward

A Knoxville native and Webb School graduate, Fowler will suit up for his third season with the University of North Carolina- Greensboro this spring before joining One Knoxville SC for the USL League Two campaign in the summer. Fowler was an All-State, All-District and All-Region selection every year in high school.

Gustavo Rivera – Midfielder

A product of Blount United Soccer Club, Rivera graduated from Knoxville Catholic High School before playing four years at Lincoln Memorial University from 2011-2014. “I’m very excited and proud to have the chance to represent my hometown,” Rivera said in a video released by the club.

Collin Lewis- Winger

This Knoxville native and two-time state champion played four years at Bearden High School while also playing with one of the state’s best youth soccer programs, FC Alliance. The attacking player is currently gearing up for his junior season at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee before returning to Knoxville.

Cheikh Sadibou Tfk Seck – Attacking midfielder

When Austin-East Magnet High School captured the first boys’ soccer state championship in school history last year, Sadibou ‘Sadi’ Seck led the way as a driving force in the Roadrunners attack. A native of Dakar, Senegal, Seck came up big when it mattered most for Austin-East by scoring the game-tying goal in overtime of the state championship game before slotting home the title-winning penalty in the deciding shootout.

They won’t be the only ones on the team with ties to East Tennessee. The team will also feature Thaylan Silva, a Brazilian attacking midfielder who plays Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City.

USL League Two is a developmental league that allows college-level and elite high school players with professional aspirations to participate in high-level competition while maintaining NCAA eligibility. The team plans to move up to USL League One, a fully professional league recognized as the third tier of American soccer.

Beginning in 2024, One Knoxville will play home matches at the newly-approved $74.5 million multiuse stadium in the Old City neighborhood.