KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Knoxville Sporting Club, the city’s newest professional sports team, will host a special event Wednesday that will benefit local charities as they continue to make a community impact ahead of their first season in 2022.

One Knoxville has hosted a co-ed rec soccer league since early September with eight teams competing to win money for a specific charity. The league winner will be crowned Wednesday at Dick’s House of Sport in West Knoxville with $400 going to the champion team’s charity.

Charities represented include Girls Inc., Centro Hispano Emerald Youth Foundation and Second Harvest. The team will also be collecting winter clothing donations for Knox Dream Center and gently-used sports equipment for Goods4Greatness.

“As a Club, we are quite vocal about doing good on and off the soccer field. So, when Dick’s first approached us about running an adult rec league at their new House of Sports location we were excited bringing these two ideas together,” said Sam Weisbrod, One Knox SC’s Director of Growth.

The free event begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. One Knoxville apparel will be available as well as food provided by Captain Muchachos Food Truck.

One Knoxville will compete in USL League Two, a league that allows college-level and elite high school players with professional aspirations to participate in high-level competition while maintaining NCAA eligibility, starting in May 2022. The team plans to move up to USL League One, a fully professional league recognized as the third tier of American soccer.

Boyd Sports, the sports ownership group led by Randy Boyd, is currently in the process of seeking approval for a proposed $75 million multiuse stadium in Knoxville’s Old City. Pending approval by the city, One Knoxville plans to play in the new stadium as early as 2024.

