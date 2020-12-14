One of the inmates who escaped from Tennessee facility apprehended in Florida, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials said escapee Robert Lee Brown has been apprehended by law enforcement in Florida.

Additionally, they said Christopher Osteen remains at large. Also, officials said the red Silverado extended cab pickup truck has also been recovered.

On Friday, Brown and Osteen escaped from a facility in northwest Tennessee. Officers at the Northwest Correctional Facility in Tiptonville, Tennessee confirmed the two inmates were missing at 8:25 a.m on Friday.