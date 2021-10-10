HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested after Hendersonville Police and Homeland Security found more than 400 images of child pornography in his possession.

Brian Busch, 61, is now charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, but based on a search of his home, police say more charges are possible.

“The children victimized in these cases, are helpless against what is happening to them,” said Commander Scott Ryan of the Hendersonville Police Department. “It is one of the most disgusting things that people can participate in.”

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by News 2, the investigation into Busch began in May 2021, after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip regarding sexually inappropriate imagery involving minors.

Investigators got a warrant for Busch’s phone, which lead to a search of other devices and the discovery of hundreds of images of boys and girls – some engaged in sexual activity.

After months of investigation, on October 7, Hendersonville police and agents with the Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant at Busch’s home.

According to police, more than 400 pornographic images of boys and girls were located on a device.

According to the arrest affidavit, when investigators looked in Busch’s gun safe, officers found a memory card that reportedly has thousands of pornographic images of children — illicit material that will be thoroughly investigated by the Department of Homeland Security.

News 2 went to Busch’s home for comment. Though people were inside the residence, no one answered the door.

Commander Ryan said Hendersonville Police will continue to vigorously investigate these cases.

“There’s nobody that can stand up for these kids when they are just an image floating around the internet,” Commander Ryan said. “But when it comes into our hands, we will grasp it and run and hit as many people as we can that’s been passing this around. If you don’t do that, it continues.”

Busch is currently in the Sumner County jail on a $250,000 bond.

Police said it is unclear at this time whether any of the images found in his possession involve local children, but the investigation has only just begun.

Police ask anyone with information in this case to contact Hendersonville police.