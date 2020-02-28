One-on-one with Sen. Bernie Sanders in Aiken ahead of Democratic Primary

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Sen. Bernie Sanders is in Aiken, South Carolina Friday, ahead of Saturday’s Democratic Primary.
NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Osborne spoke to the Democratic Presidential Candidate in a one-on-one interview before the rally.
MORE ELECTION COVERAGE:
- Tee Time Augusta: PSU Altoona golfer perseveres through the loss of his father
- How the Tennessee Golf Foundation is working to get more kids teeing up
- First Tee of Central Ohio teaching students golf and life lessons
- OSU golfer to play in Augusta National Women’s Amateur
- Indiana teen competes in Drive Chip & Putt ahead of 2019 Masters
- 13-year-old Indiana native shows promise on the links
- 9-year-old golf prodigy taking fast track to success