One person killed in crash on Winfield Dunn Parkway in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One person was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash on Tennessee State Route 66 in Sevier County.

The Sevierville Police Department responded to a crash in the 3400 block of Highway 66 (Winfield Dunn Parkway) around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to an incident report, 21-year old George Harwell of Nashville was reportedly leaving turning south onto Highway 66 from a gas station when his vehicle was hit in the rear by a southbound pick-up truck driven by 51-year old Eddie Humphrey, Jr. of Corryton, Tennessee.

A passenger in the pickup truck, 72-year old Wanda Kitts of Corryton, was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and pronounced dead. Kitts was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.

No charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.