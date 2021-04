KARNS, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in Karns.

Deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash at Karns Valley Drive and Chuck Jones Road just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

A female passenger in one of the cars was transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is ongoing.