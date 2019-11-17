One year anniversary of KPD officer attack while he was directing traffic at U-T football game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Sunday is the one year anniversary that Knoxville Police officer B-K Hardin was violently and randomly attacked.

Hardin was directing traffic after a U-T football game when the attack happened.

Hardin tells WATE six on your side that while he hopes the man who hit him in the back of the head is caught, he is healed and has since been guarding students.

The Knoxville Police Department is celebrating the officers return posting on Facebook quote, “One year later, B-K is back better than ever, and faithfully working every day to make his community a better place,” end quote.

