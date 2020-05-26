One year later: Family of Zach Munday mourn his loss, start #LLZM social media campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee family and the Gibbs community marked a sad anniversary this week. It’s been a year since the passing of 15-year-old Zach Munday.

The Gibbs High School student was found dead after a party in May 2019. An investigation that spanned several weeks revealed Munday had been involved in an altercation and suffered a head injury. He did not receive immediate medical attention and later died.

Three teens pleaded guilty in the case.

Isaiah Brooks, Chelsea Hopson and Noel Leyva were convicted in Munday’s death in November.

Brooks pleaded guilty to felony reckless homicide and was sentenced to 10 years.

Hopson entered a guilty plea to a charge of being an accessory after the fact. She was sentenced to 30 days in Knox County Jail but was released early and will have the opportunity for diversion after six years.

Leyva pleaded guilty to an accessory charge and furnishing alcohol to a minor. He is serving three years of probation.

The Munday family spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side several times over the last year, saying they want Zach to be remembered for his smile and his kindness.

Zach Munday’s family looks through a personal photo album containing pictures of Zach. (FILE Photo: WATE)

To carry on Zach Munday’s memory, his family started an Instagram account Zach Around The World, that reposts photos shared along with the hashtag, #LLZM to help the memory of Zach travel the globe.

