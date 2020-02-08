One year later, West Knoxville couple concerned basement could flood again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One year after a West Knoxville couple’s basement flooded, they’re worried it could happen again.

Several feet of water filled the basement of Amy Sullivan and Jeff Macklin’s home off of Ebenezer Road last February.

Now, almost exactly a year later and with more rain in the forecast, WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel re-visited the couple’s home and heard their concerns.

Luckily, the most recent rainfall didn’t leave their basement soaking in water this time around, but it did leave them anxious, and they’re really hoping it doesn’t happen again.

Macklin refurbished their basement right after it flooded last year.

“We would have all been underwater. The water was about a foot away from the ceiling,” he said.

In February 2019, water covered much of the couple’s backyard and the streets in front of their home. February 2020 was looking eerily similar.

“I grabbed Amy I said, ‘We’ve got to start moving stuff.’ After last year’s flood everything we put down here was light,” said Macklin.

That’s why their basement is now empty. With sandbags lined up in front of the door, they’re prepared for the worst.

Thankfully, the worst didn’t return this time around, but it didn’t make it any easier.

“If you’re sitting a mile away from your house watching somebody on camera rob it, that’s what it felt like. I felt like I was about to be robbed again, and there’s nothing I could do about it,” Macklin said.

Now, he is eager for some help getting to the root of the problem.

“I just want it fixed. I don’t care why or how, we’ve just got to figure something out. Raining three days, and doing almost what it did last year, it can’t keep happening like that,” he said.

He’s hopeful what happened last year doesn’t happen again, especially with more rain predicted next week.

“There’s really nothing else we can do about it. We’re very concerned, but all you can do at this point is hope and pray and hope, that’s really it,” Macklin said.

One plus side, Macklin says going through this has brought their community and neighborhood together. As for next steps now, they’re just waiting to see what Mother Nature has in store.

