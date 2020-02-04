Oneida clinic named in drug investigation to move locations after fire

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) – A Scott County medical clinic previously named in state and federal drug investigations will move to a new location after a fire destroyed their facility.

Coffey Family Medical Clinic announced Monday they will move to 377 Industrial Lane in Oneida after a fire destroyed their previous facility on Underpass Drive early Thursday morning.

PREVIOUS: Thursday morning fire engulfs Oneida medical clinic named in drug investigations

In 2018, state and federal law enforcement officials searched the clinic as part of an investigation into overdose deaths involving opioids. The clinic is associated with Dr. David Bruce Coffey.

PREVIOUS: DEA, TBI search Oneida doctor’s office in drug overdose death investigation

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration moved in December to seize thousands of dollars from accounts associated with Coffey, his medical clinic and other businesses, including a pharmacy, according to documents filed as part of a civil action in federal court in London, Ky.

The DEA also said in the court filing that Coffey prescribed 4.9 million dosage units of Schedule II controlled substances over an eight-year period.