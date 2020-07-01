Oneida clinic named in federal drug investigation to close permanently

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) – A Scott County medical clinic previously named in state and federal drug investigations announced Wednesday it will close permanently.

Doctor Coffeys Internal Medicine and Family Care announced it will close permanently on August 1. The last day patients can visit the office will be Thursday, July 30.

In 2018, state and federal law enforcement officials searched the clinic as part of an investigation into overdose deaths involving opioids. The clinic is associated with Dr. David Bruce Coffey.

The Drug Enforcement Administration seized thousands of dollars from accounts associated with Coffey, his medical clinic and other businesses, including a pharmacy, according to documents filed as part of a civil action in federal court in London, Ky.

The DEA also said in the court filing that Coffey prescribed 4.9 million dosage units of Schedule II controlled substances over an eight-year period, well above the national average rates of prescription.

The clinic moved from their original location on Underpass Drive after a fire destroyed the clinic in January.