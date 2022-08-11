WASHINGTON (WATE) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) enhanced the renewal process for the Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) to help support critical transportation workers.

TSA enabled the ability for current TWIC holders to renew their credentials online, which eliminates the need to go to an enrollment center and makes the five-year renewal process more convenient.

TWIC is required by the Maritime Transportation Security Act for mariners and workers who need access to secure areas of the nation’s maritime facilities and vessels. Administered by TSA and the U.S. Coast Guard, TSA conducts a background check to determine a person’s eligibility and issues the credential.

The Coast Guard regulates the use of TWIC in the maritime environment. U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, naturalized citizens, asylum seekers, refugees, and nonimmigrants in lawful status may apply for the TWIC credential.

The process to renew the identification credential:

Complete the online application or you can complete the entire process in person at an application center. Schedule an appointment online or call (855) 347-8371 on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments take priority. Visit a TWIC application center to: Provide required documentation, be fingerprinted and take a facial photo. Bring your current U.S. passport or a driver’s license and birth certificate. See other acceptable documents.

Pay a non-refundable fee valid for five years with a credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. New applicant: $125.25 New applicant reduced rate: $105.25* Replacement card: $60

You can have your card mailed to your home address or you can pick it up at the application center. You can check your status online at any time.

Nearly 60 percent of TWIC holders renew their card every five years. Most eligible applicants receive their TWIC car in less than 10 days. Applicants with more complex cases will require 60 days or longer for processing.

The applicant may check their TWIC status online at any time.

If applicants encounter difficulty renewing online, they may contact customer service, at (855) 347-8371, or visit the TSA TWIC website or the Coast Guard TWIC website.