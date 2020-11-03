Open Senate race on tap for Election Day in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee voters will decide an open race for U.S. Senate on Election Day after setting an early and absentee voting record.

With the presidential race in focus, the contest to replace retiring Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander pits President Donald Trump’s endorsed GOP candidate, Bill Hagerty, against Democrat Marquita Bradshaw, Tennessee’s first Black woman nominated for statewide office by either major party.

In the only open congressional race, Republican Diana Harshbarger and Democrat Blair Walsingham are vying to replace retiring Republican Rep. Phil Roe in northeastern Tennessee.

The state Legislature features several hard-fought defenses for Republicans, who hold supermajorities. Polls close at 7 p.m. Central time.