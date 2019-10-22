Operation Blackout aims to keep children safe from sex offenders during Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Correction has launched a special operation to make sure children stay safe from registered sex offenders this Halloween.

Operation Blackout is “designed to add an extra layer of accountability” by canvasing neighborhoods and visiting the nearly 3,500 registered sex offenders in the state to make sure they are in compliance with the law, according to a news release from the department.

“Our officers do a great job ensuring that offenders adhere to the conditions of their supervision,” correctional administrator Sue Siedentop said. “But during Halloween – when thousands of children are going to be going door to door – our officers will be out in the community to make sure that these kids have a safe night.”

During Halloween, sex offenders under TDOC supervision are informed of a very specific set of rules they must follow. They include:

Being in their homes by 6 p.m.

Not having any Halloween décor

Keeping their porch light off

Not distributing Halloween candy

Not attending any Halloween functions (Hallelujah Night, Harvest Festivals, etc.)

While TDOC officers will be out enhancing public safety, there are some things that you can do to ensure that your child has a safe night full of treats and not tricks.