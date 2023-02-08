KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Honor Guard units were awarded checks totaling over $90,000, which was donated during the Operation Honor Guard fundraiser in October.

The Honor Guard units are made up of volunteers whose goal is to offer a last tribute of respect to their departed comrades by rendering military funeral honors to any honorably discharged veteran without any cost to the service member’s family. In East Tennessee, there are six units: Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard, East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard, Veterans Military Honor Guard of Pigeon Forge, Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard, Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard and American Legion Post 104 Honor Guard.

October 12, 2022, was Operation Honor Guard’s Day of Giving. The annual donation drive is the primary source of income for Operation Honor Guard and local units. Every year, Honor Guard Units serve at over 300 military funerals, which costs around $63,000 per year. 2022’s Day of Giving raised $91,682.

On Wednesday, Coby Cooper, a National Operation Honor Guard board member, joined WATE’s Don Dare and Bo Williams at Greystone Mansion to present checks to each Honor Guard unit.

Operation Honor Guard national board member Coby Cooper awards East TN Honor Guard units with the funds collected during the 2022 Day of Giving.

WATE’s Bo Williams and Don Dare joined Coby Cooper at Greystone Mansion to recognize the hard work of Operation Honor Guard volunteers.

Honor Guard volunteers were invted to a reception after the funds were distributed.

