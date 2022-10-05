KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 On Your Side is partnering with Operation Honor Guard for the annual donation drive. This fundraiser is the primary source of income for Operation Honor Guard and local Honor Guard units.

The fundraiser is Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Donations can be made online, by phone, or in person at one of the following locations.

WATE 6 On Your Side

Lenoir City Ingles

New Tazewell Ingles

Morristown Ingles

Pinnacle at Turkey Creek

Tanger Outlet in Sevierville

Money collected during the Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving will support local Honor Guard units with their goal to offer a last tribute to their departed comrades. To learn more about Operation Honor Guard, click here.

In 2021, WATE’s Operation Honor Guard fundraiser gathered $70,480.