KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 On Your Side is partnering with Operation Honor Guard for its annual donation drive. This fundraiser is the primary source of income for Operation Honor Guard and local Honor Guard units.

The fundraiser kicked off at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, and ended at 7:30 p.m. Donations can be made online, by phone, or in person. In 2022, WATE raised $91,682 for Operation Honor Guard.