KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — August 31 is International Overdose Awareness day, and much of the focus has been on opioid involvement in drug-related deaths, as well as the widespread usage of synthetic opioids.

Although much of the problem on the societal level can be attributed to many sources, a look at how the body interacts with the drug may answer some questions about why it is incredibly dangerous.

This year in Knox County, there have been 313 suspected overdose deaths so far, with 32 in the month of August according to the Knox County District Attorney General’s Office. The CDC reports that opioid overdoses were responsible for an estimated 75,673 deaths from May 2020-April of 2021.

When looking at opioids, it is important to understand that it comes in many different forms. The CDC shares that opioids can include prescription opioids, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine, methadone, and synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, or heroin.

In Knox and Anderson Counties, the five most common drugs identified in drug-related deaths in 2020 were synthetic opioids, methamphetamine, diphenhydramine, alcohol/ethanol, and cocaine according to a report from the Knox County Regional Forensic Center. Additionally, Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the CDC. Fentanyl is a major contributor to overdoses, both fatal and nonfatal, in the U.S.

A report from the National Center for Biotechnical Information details extensive and intricate information about opioids. Opioids are one of the possible medications that can be taken to relieve pain, according to the report, but the blockage of opioid receptors in the brain, spinal cord, and gut also causes a dopamine release in addition to the blockage of pain signals, which results in a euphoric sensation.

The key problem in an opioid overdose is how the drug’s “excessive effect on the portion of the brain regulating respiratory rate, resulting in respiratory depression and eventually death.” as the report says.

There are multiple opioid receptors throughout the body, according to the report, including the Kappa, Delta, and Mu receptors. Each of these receptors functions differently and while all reduce pain, each functions slightly differently. How these receptors function was detailed in the report as follows:

“ Mu receptors mediate analgesia (pain relief), euphoria, sedation, respiratory depression, gastrointestinal dysmotility, and physical dependence.”

Kappa receptors mediate analgesia, diuresis, miosis, and dysphoria."

Delta receptors mediate analgesia, inhibition of dopamine release, and cough suppression."

Opioids strongly affect the mu receptors, which causes a more diminished response to the increase in carbon dioxide in the blood and deficiency of oxygen reaching the body’s tissues, as well as a reduced stimulus to breathe the report says.

Some opioids affect the Delta receptors more. The report shares that while these have not been well studied, these opioids are known to cause similar pain relief and euphoria, but they may cause seizures.

Tolerance plays a big part in how overdoses happen, according to the report. While someone can lose the euphoric feelings that come along with using opioids, the body does not adjust to the other effects of the drug as quickly or completely.

A person who is opioid dependent may then take more of the medication or a stronger opioid, like fentanyl, to get ‘the high’, while the depressed breathing effect of the increased dose only gets stronger. The increased effect of depressed breathing, and therefore less oxygen in the body, is what causes the overdose according to the report.

The three most common symptoms of an opioid overdose are pinpoint pupils, slow breathing, and a decreased level of consciousness according to the report. The National Institute on Drug Abuse also includes symptoms such as vomiting, inability to speak, faint heartbeat, limp arms and legs, pale skin, and purple lips or fingernails.

An effective measure to reverse an opioid overdose available to those who are not medical professionals is naloxone, which is often referred to by its brand name Narcan. The National Institute on Drug Abuse explains that naloxone attaches to opioid receptors and both reverses and blocks the effects of other opioids. It is not a treatment for opioid use disorder, but it can quickly restore normal breathing if a person is experiencing an opioid overdose. Naloxone comes in multiple forms, including as an injection or nasal spray.