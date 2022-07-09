NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – WATE’s sister station, WKRN, has confirmed Oprah Winfrey’s father has died.

Vernon Winfrey was a barber and businessman in Nashville.

Metro Councilmember Sharon Hurt confirmed to WKRN Vernon died Friday evening.

Oprah posted on Instagram over the weekend saying she was in town to “give him flowers while he’s still well enough to smell them.”

