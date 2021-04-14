Oracle to bring ‘record number of high-paying jobs’ to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Oracle is planning to bring 8,500 jobs to Nashville in a proposed $1.2 billion investment. The tech giant is looking to build its new campus in Nashville’s East Bank.

“We are thrilled that Oracle is ready to make a billion-dollar bet on Nashville,” said Mayor John Cooper in a statement released by his office. “Oracle will bring a record number of high-paying jobs to Nashville and they will pay upfront all the city’s infrastructure costs. This is a huge win for our city. In an unprecedented deal structure for Nashville, no new debt is being issued and there is no burden on our taxpayers. Oracle’s presence will transform the East Bank, and I’m equally excited about the ways Oracle can transform education and career pipelines in Nashville.”

Oracle’s average salary sits at $110,000.

The company has requested a public hearing for approval of its plan with the Metro Industrial Development Board.

“Today’s news is another affirmation that major companies want to be in our city. They want to build here and grow roots here,” stated Mayor Cooper.

The release from the mayor’s office states Oracle’s potential new 60-acre office hub would be central to the 120-acre parcel known as River North on the East Bank of Nashville’s riverfront, adding without the sizable investment from the company, the transformation of that area would not be feasible.

For perspective, the $1.2 billion campus would be roughly twice the scale of the Music City Center.

