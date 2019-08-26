“Orange is the new Black” star to speak at UT

Students at the University of Tennessee will get the chance to hear from one of the stars from the hit Netflix series “Orange is the New Black” this week.

Diane Guerrero is best known for her role as Maritza Ramos on the show. Guerrero was just 14 when her parents were detained and deported.

Born in the U.S., she was able to remain in the country and continue her education and build a life as a successful actress and author.

She’ll be speaking in the Student Union Auditorium on Thursday night from 7 to 9 p.m. We’re told no tickets are necessary to attend.