Oregon hiker posing for picture in tree falls 100 feet into ocean, dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hiker died after falling from a tree and into the ocean on Sunday, according to officials.
Authorities learned that two people walked down the Devil’s Cauldron trail to take a photograph at a viewpoint along the cliff’s side. One of the hikers, 43-year-old Steven Gastelum of Seaside, climbed up a tree to pose for a picture.
Once he was up there, a branch snapped and he fell about 100 feet into the ocean beneath him.
Oregon State Police responded to the scene shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday. The Coast Guard and Nehalem Bay Fire Department used jet skis to find Gastelum in the water and bring him to shore.
Gastelum was then rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Latest Posts
- Lawmaker: Trump must answer for 200k+ lives lost to COVID-19 in first presidential debate
- New detention facility now open in Loudon County
- Members of Congress look forward to first presidential debate
- What to expect in the first presidential debate
- Knox County Mayor Jacobs pleased with governor lifting COVID-19 business restrictions, wants county Board of Health to take advisory role