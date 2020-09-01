Oregon hunter gored to death by wounded elk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon man is dead after an elk he had wounded charged at him and gored him in the neck with its antlers Saturday.

Oregon State Police say 66-year-old Mark David was archery hunting on private property in Tillamook when he wounded a bull elk, but wasn’t able to find it before dark.

On Sunday morning, David and the landowner searched for the bull and wounded it with a bow when they found it. However, it charged David and gored him in the neck with its antlers.

The landowner tried to help David but he succumbed to his injuries.

The elk was killed and the meat was donated to the Tillamook County Jail following the investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Tillamook Fire and Rescue and the Tillamook County Medical Examiner.