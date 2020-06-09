Organizers cancel 2020 Appalachian Fair due to pandemic

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 2020 Appalachian Fair will not take place as planned, according to organizers.

According to a release from the fair, the event, which was scheduled for August 24-29, will not take place.

The release says the Board of Directors did not feel as if they could host the fair and safely follow CDC guidelines during the pandemic.

“The impact of the fair’s cancellation will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration,” stated Phil Booher, Fair Manager. “The effect this will have on all businesses, families, farms, adult and youth competitors, exhibitors, and sponsors will be felt in the community for several years.”

Preparations are already underway for the 2021 Appalachian Fair, according to the release.

