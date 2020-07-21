Organizers cancel ‘Fantasy of Trees’ fundraiser for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 2020 ‘Fantasy of Trees’ fundraiser benefiting the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has been canceled, organizers confirmed Tuesday.

The Fantasy of Trees, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s biggest fundraiser of the year, ‘was slated to take place the week of Thanksgiving at the Knoxville Convention Center. Organizers confirmed Tuesday that the event will be canceled due to public safety concerns amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“This event has become a family tradition for 35 years. This was not an easy decision. However, it is the right thing to do. As a children’s hospital, we must set the best example and do our part to slow the spread of this virus. There is no easy way to safely hold an indoor event this large during a worldwide pandemic.” Carlton Long, V.P. for Institutional Advancement

Fantasy of Trees raised more than $420,000 in 2019 and attracts an average of 60,000 visitors each year. Funds raised at the event enable the hospital to purchase medical equipment for patients.

A release from the hospital said it will look for alternative ways to raise money.

“Our team is still planning a holiday fundraiser,” added Long. “It will just look a little different this year. We are so thankful for a community that continues to generously support Children’s Hospital.”

Details of a replacement fundraiser are expected to be announced ‘soon’, according to a release.