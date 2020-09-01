Organizers cancel Nativity Pageant of Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Another holiday season tradition has been affected by COVID-19.
The Nativity Pageant of Knoxville has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pageant’s board of directors said they did not see a way to safely hold an indoor live event of this magnitude.
The board said it will continue to explore opportunities to share the story during the holiday season and they’re looking forward to next year.
To find out more information about the Nativity Pageant of Knoxville, please visit knoxvillenativity.com.
