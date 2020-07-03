Organizers cancel Taste of Blount, Townsend Fall Festival and Best of Blount Awards

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Blount Partnership announced Friday that three popular county events this fall will not take place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blount Partnership Communications Director Jeff Muir confirmed Friday that the Taste of Blount, Townsend Fall Festival and Best of Blount Awards have been canceled and will not be rescheduled in 2020.

“With the latest surge in COVID-19 outbreaks, along with the enormous logistical undertaking and timeframe to produce the events, we felt it was in the best interest of everyone involved from the planning committee to the vendors to the visitors to cancel these events this year.” Blount Partnership President/CEO Bryan Daniels

“These fall events are cherished productions that the community looks forward to annually, but the current environment is not conducive to holding large events where physical distancing is difficult.”

The Taste of Blount food festival was slated to take place on September 10. The Townsend Fall Festival would have taken place on September 25-26. The Best of Blount Awards, which celebrates Blount County individuals and business for their positive community impact, were scheduled to take place in October.