KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Will Smith’s high-profile slap of Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head during the Oscars has sparked a larger conversation about Black women’s hair.

The incident left numerous Black women speechless, including Knoxville extension specialist and owner of The Weave Room, Diana Jordan.

“Just the rolling of the eyes to me just said, you know, not again,” Jordan said.

Pinkett Smith has a hair loss condition known as alopecia, something Jordan said she and some of her clients can relate to.

“I have an autoimmune disease that causes my hair to come out in bald spots,” she said. “I can’t control that, there’s nothing I can do about it, so when someone makes a joke about it, it hits deep because you’re already dealing with it emotionally.”

For Black women, the topic of hair has always been a tough subject, but now, Black women’s hair in general is becoming the conversation after the Oscars.

“Our hair is our crown,” Jordan said. “It’s everything to us, and we already have society telling us we have to look a certain way. Especially as an African-American. We’re taught our hair is rough, our hair is tough and sometimes not accepted.”

Hair in the Black community is also a source of cultural identity. For Pinkett Smith, who struggles with hair loss, the moment at the Oscars was less of a joke and more personal. A feeling many Black women can relate to, which is why Jordan aims to make women who share her, and Pinkett Smith’s condition, feel better about themselves.

“I let them know that it’s okay, I understand, I’ve been where you are, but this is what we can do about it. So sometimes I have to reveal myself first,” she said.

She reveals her truth to her clients and shares what she wants Black women to know.

“You always have to remember you’re beautiful,” Jordan said. “Beauty starts on the inside, and it works its way to the outside.”

The National Organization for Rare Disorders states that there are 2.5 million people in the U.S. living with different types of alopecia.