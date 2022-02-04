KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You “otter” know about the new critters at Zoo Knoxville as well as the brand new exhibit set to open next month.

Two new male otters arrived this week at the zoo. Zoo Knoxville this week introduced two male North American river otters “Pascal” and “Clayton,” which are moving into the Clayton Otter Creek facility that’s set to open in March.

The otters are brand new to the zoo and had been in quarantine at Zoo Knoxville’s clinic prior to their move into the new facility. They were introduced after they each came from Chicago (Pascal) and Oregon (Clayton). They’re both young – one is 9 months old while the other is 1 year old, and playful and energetic, zookeepers said.

The otters have been exploring their new area.

The new habitat at the zoo will open in March and for the time being, the exhibit design team is finishing up details on the exterior habitat. Zookeepers said they’re looking forward to opening the new otter exhibit and to watch the otters enjoy their new place.

According to Zoo Knoxville, the otters are freshwater animals that can live around 21 years in captivity.