Out-of-control catering truck nearly hits plane at Chicago airport

(WKRN/CNN) — A vehicular hiccup was caught on camera at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

An out-of-control catering truck nearly struck an airplane Monday.

American Airlines said the problem was the truck’s accelerator got stuck.

The incident ended when a quick-thinking employee rammed the truck with another vehicle.

“We appreciate the quick action of our team member who stopped the vehicle,” the airline said in a statement.

No injuries were reported and one flight was delayed for about 10 minutes.