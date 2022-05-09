KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Second Bell Music Festival returns to Knoxville this fall with a headlining artist that performed at halftime of Super Bowl LII in 2019.

Rapper, producer and actor Big Boi, best known as one half of the groundbreaking duo OutKast alongside Andre 3000, will headline the 2022 Second Bell Music Festival.

Second Bell Music Festival will be held at Suttree Landing Park from September 30 through October 1. The event returns to South Knoxville for the second straight year after it began as BLANKfest at Market Square. A drive-in festival was held at Baker Creek Bottoms in 2020.

The rest of the lineup consists of largely-locally based groups and artists.

Palm Palm

Superdrag

Benji

Temp Job

Amp 30 Fuse

Connor Kelly & The Time Warp

Free Women Waltzing Club ft Kelsi Walker, Haley Labelle, Evie Andrus, Lauryl Brisson, Melissa Hale, Sara Mae, Jaq and more

Additional artists and comedy performers are expected to be announced at a later date. Official aftershows will be held at Barley’s Pizza and Taproom.

The festival will benefit the University of Tennessee radio station WUTK and XHunger, a group which works to help feed the hungry.

Tickets are now on sale at secondbellfest.com