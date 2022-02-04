LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds of heavy hearts gathered in Loudon County as colleagues, friends, and loved ones remember the life of Deputy Sergeant Chris Jenkins. The longtime deputy was killed Thursday morning after responding to a call to remove a ladder from I-75N.

As people keep his memory alive, others are pitching in to help during the difficult time.

“Funnest guy you ever meet in your life. He was like Superman. Hard to believe anything like this would happen to him,” said Ryland Watson.

Watson calls Jenkins family that wasn’t blood. He grew up having family gatherings with Jenkins and his crew. Watson is devastated after losing such a wonderful friend.

He said, “It’s heartbreaking. I was glassy-eyed all day. It was rough. I can’t imagine what everybody else is going through that was his immediate family. Prayers out to them. They’re great people and heart and thoughts go out to them.”

Thursday afternoon, first responders set up a memorial for Jenkins outside the Loudon County Sherriff’s Office.

“They feel the pain. They feel the struggle. They got through the incident. Did a phenomenal job dispatching, getting all the resources there, making sure everything was done as it should be done but they’re suffering. Luckily, we have close connections with all the bordering counties,” said Loudon County E-911 Director Jennifer White.

Blount County Deputy Chief Jeff Clark said, “We’re supplementing in patrol. We’re supplementing in the jail, just really anything they need. We sent two record clerks down and some office personnel as well too today once the incident happened.”

For White, she says she and her team are very thankful for the additional support from other county agencies all over East Tennessee.

She explained “The calls don’t stop, and this particular event causes more resources to be needed, more call volume on the radio. Traffic delays in the area so citizens are calling in and then our volume goes up. And then our regular calls don’t stop. They need our 911 professionals to be there, and our people are trying to keep up with everything so sometimes we need extra help.”

“We’re here for the citizens and the community. Whether it’s Blount County, whether it’s Loudon County, Knox County, that’s what we do our job for. It’s not for personal gain or anything like that, it’s for the citizens we were sworn in to protect,” said Clark.

White added, “I’ve worked with Chris for my entire career. Our families are actually related and just at a loss. Just at a loss, we lost an incredible man.”

As people mourn, White encourages everybody to be patient during this tragedy.