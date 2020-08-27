Over 10,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee last week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee saw a drop in new unemployment claims last week, though new claim rates remain well-above pre-pandemic levels.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reported the number of new claims for the week ending August 22 was 10,998, marking a drop of nearly 3,000 claims from the previous week’s new claims of 13,806.

The week ending in August 8 had marked the lowest number of new claims since the week ending March 14, when the pandemic began and approximately 2,702 new claims were made.

Weekly unemployment claims peaked at 116,141 in the week ending in April 4.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 191,204 for the week ending August 22, which is down by about 13,000 from the previous week. A total of 806,114 claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 15.

