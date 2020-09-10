Over 11,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee last week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Over 11,000 Tennesseans filed new unemployment claims last week, according to the latest date a from the Tennessee Department Labor and Workforce.

Tennessee reported the number of new claims for the week ending September 5 was 11706, marking a drop of 329 claims from the previous week.

The week ending on August 22 was the second-lowest number of new weekly claims since mid-March. The week ending in August 8 had marked the lowest number of new claims since the week ending March 14, when the pandemic began and approximately 2,702 new claims were made.

Weekly unemployment claims peaked at 116,141 in the week ending in April 4.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 176,388 for the week ending September 5, which is down by about 8,000 from the previous week. A total of 829,855 claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 15.

Click here for county-level unemployment claim data.

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

