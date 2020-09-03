Over 12,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee last week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Unemployment claims in Tennessee increased last week while the total number continued claims fell, according to the latest date a from the Tennessee Department Labor and Workforce.

Tennessee reported the number of new claims for the week ending August 29 was 12,035, marking an increase of of over 1,000 claims from the previous week’s new claims of 10,998.

The week ending on August 22 was the second-lowest number of new weekly claims since mid-March. The week ending in August 8 had marked the lowest number of new claims since the week ending March 14, when the pandemic began and approximately 2,702 new claims were made.

Weekly unemployment claims peaked at 116,141 in the week ending in April 4.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 184,781 for the week ending August 29, which is down by about 7,000 from the previous week. A total of 818,149 claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 15.

Click here for county-level unemployment claim data.