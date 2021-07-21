Over $2 million awarded to East Tennessee for affordable housing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Housing Development Agency awarded nearly $5 million to help build over 400 new units of affordable house and increase access to affordable housing throughout the state. Around $2 million of the National Housing Trust Fund grants are going to organizations in East Tennessee.

“These grants play a pivotal role in spurring the construction of new affordable housing units,” THDA Executive Director Ralph M. Perrey said. “Having access to safe, decent, affordable housing is more important than ever and the National Housing Trust Fund ensures units like that will be built to help those who need it most.”

Southeastern Housing Association received $900,000 to help construct 153 mixed-income units in Knox County. Highlands Residential Services of Putnam County was awarded $890,490 in grant funding to develop 48 new affordable housing units. AIM Center received $500,000 to aid in the construction of 60 units in Hamilton County. Keystone Development, Inc. will use its $388,001 grant to build a six-unit facility to house individuals suffering from opioid abuse disorder in Washington County.

National Housing Trust Fund grants are awarded through a competitive application process to Public Housing Authorities and non-profit entities throughout Tennessee.