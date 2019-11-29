Over 200 volunteers walk shelter dogs on Thanksgiving morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — These pooches are thankful for wagging tails, belly rubs, treats, and most of all, all of the volunteers at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.

This is the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association’s 7th year doing their annual “Furry Feast” event, and also the largest number of volunteers to date.

People from all over the state came to walk and spend time with furry friends on one of the biggest holidays of the year.

We got this big idea to invite the public to walk our shelter dogs on thanksgiving morning, today we have 217 volunteers to walk dogs for furry feast.” Chelsea Staley, Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association

Not only do the dogs get special attention from people today, they are also treated to their own Thanksgiving feast.

We serve a “mut-loaf,” which is basically a human-grade turkey and sweet potato type casserole, no butters, no sugars of course, veterinarian approved, but every pet in the building gets a serving of “mut-loaf”, there are stockings hung on the kennels, so this really is the shelter pets Christmas.” Chelsea Staley, Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association



The shelter will also be having Black Friday deals on pets, to find their forever home. The have doorbuster deals on priceless pets!

Cats + Kittens | FREE!

Dog adoptions as low as $0.

All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, flea/tick prevention, thirty days of FREE pet insurance, and more than $600 in coupons Petco.

During the holidays we think about food, celebration, and family, often forgetting about animals. This is one way you can open your home and extend your love to the furry friends this holiday season.