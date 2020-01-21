Over 30 cows stolen from Greene County farm

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Authorities in Greene County are investigating after dozens of cows were taken from a farm last week.

Officials say thieves took over 30 cows from a farm on Cook Hill Road in Greene Couty on Thursday, January 16. They say the incident happened around 11 p.m.

Thieves used gates on the farm to make a cattle chute to herd the over 30 cows onto trailers, according to the Greene County Criminal Investigations Department.

A neighbor said they heard two diesel trucks on the farm around 11 p.m.

Anyone with information may be rewarded for their assistance in finding the offenders. Call Detective Sgt. Holt at 423-798-1800 or PM this page or call our Crime Tip Hotline at 423-972-7000.